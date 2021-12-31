HUL moves to allay distributors' concerns

"We sell and distribute our products across all channels such as general trade, modern trade, eCommerce, cash and carry and B2B etc to make it convenient for our shoppers and consumers to buy our trusted brands. However, based on shopper buying habits, channel structures and cost of operations the assortment offered could be different. As channels evolve, we will continue to take up new initiatives with an objective to help scale up business for our distributors and to strengthen our distribution," the spokesperson said.