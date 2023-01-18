FMCG giant, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) will be in focus on Thursday ahead of its third-quarter earnings for FY23. Although, HUL is expected to post healthy double-digit growth YoY in both revenue and profitability terms, but sequentially the performance is likely to be lacklustre. Margins will continue to be under pressure in Q3. Sales are expected to be stable due to pricing growth in Q3.
Ahead of the Q3 result, HUL stock on Wednesday closed on a higher note. The stock settled at ₹2,686.80 apiece up by ₹20.40 or 0.77% on BSE. Its market cap is over ₹6.31 lakh crore.
HUL is the fifth-largest company and the largest FMCG player in terms of market share.
During Q2 of FY22, HUL posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,616 crore rising by 19.6% from ₹2,187 crore reported in the year-ago period. PAT was up 14% QoQ. EBITDA climbed by 8% YoY to ₹3,479 crore, however, the operating margin contracted by 172 basis points to 22.89%. Net sales for the July-September quarter were at ₹14,896 crore, which grew by 16% YoY. Meanwhile, revenue from operations climbed by 15.9% YoY to ₹14,751 crore.
In its Q3 preview report, ICICI Direct said, HUL is estimated to post sales growth of 12.6% largely led by pricing growth.
The brokerage added, "We estimate 5% volume growth & 7% pricing growth during the quarter. Home care is expected to witness 23% sales growth given the company has taken price hikes in the last one year. Further, detergent has continued to see strong volume growth. Beauty & personal care segment is estimated to post 5.3% sales growth as the company has passed on benefits of palm oil price decline in terms of price cuts in soaps in October 2022. Food & refreshment segment is expected to see growth of 2.3% mainly due to price deflation in the tea segment."
Further, ICICI Direct expects the company's gross margin to contract by 392 bps YoY but to improve by 240 bps sequentially. Also, it expects operating margins to decline by 82 bps during the quarter.
Meanwhile, Prabhudas Lilladher in its preview note said, "We expect HUL to stage a recovery in profitability led by 1) peaked out input costs and 2) expected pick up in rural demand (35-40% of sales) led by general decline in Inflation. Given sharp decline in prices of palm oil and crude oil, we expect margins to improve from 3Q onwards as benefit of price hikes & low priced RM inventory flows into the system."
However, Prabhudas also believes that the structural story remains intact as 1) HUL continues to gain share in key product categories and MT/Online 2) the HFD segment is likely to emerge as a key driver of growth, led by distribution gains and small packs and 3) sustained innovation and focus on emerging categories (Hair Conditioners, Liquid Detergents, Liquid Dish wash, Body/face wash, Green Tea, Ice creams). It added, "We expect 12.9% Sales and 16.6% PAT CAGR over FY22-25. We assign a DCF-based target price of Rs2798 ( ₹2827 earlier). Maintain ‘Accumulate’."
For Q3FY23, ICICI Direct estimates revenue of ₹14,743.2 crore for HUL up by 12.6% YoY but sequentially flat. EBITDA is seen at ₹3,567.6 crore rising by 8.8% YoY and 5.6% QoQ. However, PAT is factored at ₹2,519.2 crore which is expected to increase by 12.3% YoY but drop by 3.7% QoQ.
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
