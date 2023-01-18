The brokerage added, "We estimate 5% volume growth & 7% pricing growth during the quarter. Home care is expected to witness 23% sales growth given the company has taken price hikes in the last one year. Further, detergent has continued to see strong volume growth. Beauty & personal care segment is estimated to post 5.3% sales growth as the company has passed on benefits of palm oil price decline in terms of price cuts in soaps in October 2022. Food & refreshment segment is expected to see growth of 2.3% mainly due to price deflation in the tea segment."