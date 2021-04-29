HUL reported a 41% jump in net profit to Rs. 2,143 crore for the quarter ended 31st March 2021, boosted by 16% volume growth. The company recommended a final dividend of Rs. 17.00 per share.

Its margins came in at 25% while is turnover jumped 34%.

"Health, hygiene and nutrition forming 80% of business grew in double-digits for the third consecutive quarter, while discretionary and out-of-home categories improved sequentially," HUL said.

Shares of HUL were up 1% in afternoon trade.

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director commented: “Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY’21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi stakeholder business model. Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period."

He added: "Our focus firmly remains behind delivering volume led competitive growth. The recent surge in COVID cases is of serious concern and ensuring safety and wellbeing of people remains our top priority. We will continue to work closely with governments, health authorities and our partners to support the needs of the society and the Nation to overcome this adversity. "

