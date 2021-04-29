HUL Q4 profit jumps to 2,143 crore, announces dividend of 17 per share

Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director commented: “Our in-quarter performance was strong on both the top-line and bottom-line. Despite challenging times, in FY’21 our business ecosystem has withstood the disruption and demonstrated agility and resilience across the value chain. We have delivered on our multi stakeholder business model. Our purpose-led brands and capabilities were further strengthened during the year and this positions us well to serve our consumers during this turbulent period."