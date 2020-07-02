The announcement comes as an effort by the company to foray into "the evolution of its skin care portfolio to a more inclusive vision of Positive Beauty."

Glow & Lovely will be available in the next few months, the company said in a statement.

Fair & Lovely accounts for 40% of the face care category in India.

Along with that, the Men's range of Fair & Lovely will be called 'Glow & Handsome', Unilever said a week after announcing it would rename its skin lightening cream that has drawn flak for promoting negative stereotypes related to darker skin tones.

“We now announce that we will remove the word ‘Fair’ from our brand name Fair & Lovely. The new name is awaiting regulatory approvals, and the pack with the revised name will be available in the market in the next few months," the company said in a statement earlier.

Cosmetics brands have been under the scanner over products that promote skin fairness amid growing voices against racial stereotyping. This has intensified in the wake of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement in the West.

Earlier, French cosmetics major L’Oreal Group said it will drop words such as white, fair and light from all its skincare products.

"The L'Oreal Group acknowledges the legitimate concerns about the terms used to describe skin even-ing products, and has therefore decided to remove the words white/whitening, fair/fairness, light/lightening from all its skin even-ing products," the company said in a statement.

Recently, US-based healthcare and FMCG giant Johnson & Johnson (J&J) stopped the sale of its skin-whitening creams globally, including in India.

Kolkata-based FMCG firm Emami, which owns fairness cream brand Fair & Handsome, had said it is evaluating the current situation.





