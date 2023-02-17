HUL sells atta and salt biz

NEW DELHI : Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday announced that it has signed an agreement for the sale of its atta and salt business under ‘Annapurna’ and ‘Captain Cook’ brands for ₹60.4 crore.The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd., and Uma Consumer Products Private Ltd., which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company and an affiliate of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd (Singapore).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}