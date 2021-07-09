New Delhi: Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Friday announced the launch of an in-store vending machine for its home care products that will enable customers to refill bottles of Surf Excel, Comfort and Vim as the packaged consumer goods company seeks to lower plastic usage across the board.

The first such machine has been installed at the Reliance Smart Acme Mall in Mumbai as a pilot, the company said. Reliance Smart is a grocery retail chain.

Consumers can use their old empty bottles or purchase a 'Smart Fill' bottle from the store, the company said.

“As an incentive, consumers are being offered ₹30 off on the MRP or effective price at the store if they get their own bottle and ₹15 off to those who purchase the Smart Fill bottle. The flagship brands that consumers can avail these benefits on include Surf Excel liquid for Top Load and Front Load washing machines; Comfort Fabric Conditioner and Vim Dishwash Liquid Gel," the company said in a statement.

To be sure, HUL has committed to ensuring that 100% of the company’s plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable, or compostable by 2025.

Recycle and plastic waste collection has become an increasing challenge for large, packaged consumer goods companies. Several companies are trying to find ways to increase plastic collection and find sustainable ways to dispose of plastic waste.

"Through this initiative we wish to bring about a positive change in our society and make continuous progress towards a circular economy," said Prabha Narasimhan, executive director (Home Care) for Hindustan Unilever, and Vice President (Home Care), Unilever South Asia.

Reliance Smart could take the vending machine to more stores.

“We are excited about this initiative with HUL. Reuse & Recycle is a natural instinct in India families. A unique feature of most urban neighbourhoods is a micro-entrepreneur shop that buys household material for recycling. These societal habits must find their modern expressions, too. HUL Refillery is one such smart effort," Damodar Mall, chief executive officer, grocery retail at Reliance said.

