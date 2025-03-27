Companies
700 to 8,000: HUL's influencer roster swells over tenfold in a year as it chases young buyers
Suneera Tandon , Pratishtha Bagai 5 min read 27 Mar 2025, 06:00 AM IST
- The young, social media-first generation has made Hindustan Unilever draft in creators to promote its Indulekha hair oil and Lakme lotions to Surf Excel detergent. The shift has been drastic. Last year, the company partnered with over 200 influencers for just one brand — Vim dishwasher.
One number captures the explosion of India’s creator economy and its ability to shape consumer behaviour: 8,000. It's the count of social media influencers Hindustan Unilever Ltd. engaged with in the ongoing fiscal. This roster, according to the company, has swollen more than tenfold from 700 in a single year.
