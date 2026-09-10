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Delhi High Court restrains startup Beco from running ads against HUL products

Yash Tiwari, Neethi Lisa Rojan
Published10 Sep 2026, 02:13 PM IST
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Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhami passed an injunction against BECO's ad campaign in an oral order on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhami passed an injunction against BECO's ad campaign in an oral order on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg
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A single-judge bench of The Delhi High Court has restrained home-care startup BECO from running an advertising campaign that allegedly linked Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s (HUL) Vim and Surf Excel products to skin irritation and allergies.

“I am injunctioning your ad campaign" Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhami said in an oral order on Thursday.

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At the centre of the dispute is Beco’s ‘#WarOnWhatsHidden’ marketing campaign, which names HUL’s products and highlights synthetic compounds such as benzisothiazolinone (BIT) and linear alkylbenzene sulfonate (LAS), claiming its own versions of these products don’t contain these ingredients.

HUL told the court that while companies are free to advertise their own merchandise, claiming that a competitor’s goods are physically harmful crosses into unlawful defamation.

Mint’s queries emailed to HUL and Beco were yet to elicit a response at the time of publishing.

Also Read | HUL is resetting its growth playbook. Investors want proof

Jurisdiction plea rejected

On 2 September, a division bench of the high court passed an order rejecting Mumbai-based Beco’s objection to the case being heard in Delhi. The startup argued that the head offices of both HUL and Beco were registered in Mumbai, and the hoarding was put up there. However, the bench noted that Beco had also put up hoardings in Delhi and that its Goods and Services Tax (GST) office was registered in the national capital.

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The division bench said its ruling on jurisdiction was final and sent the case to the single-judge bench to be heard on merit. The court explicitly barred Beco from re-agitating the jurisdiction issue, according to a copy of the order that Mint has seen.

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Senior counsel Amit Sibal, representing HUL, argued before the single judge on 7 September that Beco had crossed the limits of permissible comparative advertising by portraying HUL's products as harmful and urging consumers to switch to its products.

Founded by Aditya Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Anuj Ruia in 2019, Beco makes eco-friendly consumer products in the home care and personal care segments, including dishwashing liquid, floor cleaner, laundry liquid, facial tissues, and bamboo toothbrushes. Its investors include Titan Capital Winners Fund, Asian Paints promoter Manish Choksi, Rukam Capital and Synergy Capital, among others.

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The startup reported revenue of 111 crore in FY25, with a loss of 21.7 crore, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

Also Read | Sugar spike puts FMCG margins under fresh pressure

About the Authors

Yash Tiwari

Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector working from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a j...Read More

Hindustan UnileverHUL
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