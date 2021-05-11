NEW DELHI : Fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) company, Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), on Tuesday said it is airlifting 4,000 oxygen concentrators into India to address the severe shortage of medical oxygen in the country.

For the initiative titled "Mission HO2PE", HUL is partnering with KVN Foundation and home healthcare provider Portea, to make the oxygen concentrators available.

These concentrators will be sent to states that are reporting a significantly high cases of covid-19 infections.

“The 4,000 concentrators will be sent to the worst affected cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. Portea will have access to 3,000 concentrators, which will be provided free of charge to patients. The remaining will be donated by HUL to hospitals in nearly 20 locations across India. HUL’s partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea will provide access to oxygen for covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on our healthcare infrastructure which is already under duress," the company said in a statement.

Patients can avail of this service by calling the ‘Mission HO2PE’ helpline number and request for oxygen concentrators.

HUL, the country’s largest FMCG company, also plans to facilitate and cover the cost for vaccination for over 300,000 people—including those who work for suppliers, distributors and Shakti Ammas in rural areas.

Moreover, the company has also set up isolation facilities across its over 30 manufacturing units. Most are located in rural India. Apart from providing oxygen concentrators, HUL will also be providing ventilators and other medical equipment to hospitals, including in rural areas, the company said.

HUL joins a growing number of companies such as ITC, Delhivery, Amazon, Zomato, and Deloitte that are offering medical equipment and healthcare services as the pandemic's current wave leaves the country's medical infrastructure strained.

