HUL to airlift 4,000 concentrators

“The 4,000 concentrators will be sent to the worst affected cities such as Delhi, Lucknow, and Bengaluru. Portea will have access to 3,000 concentrators, which will be provided free of charge to patients. The remaining will be donated by HUL to hospitals in nearly 20 locations across India. HUL’s partnership with KVN Foundation and Portea will provide access to oxygen for covid-19 patients directly in their homes, thereby reducing the pressure on our healthcare infrastructure which is already under duress," the company said in a statement.

