HUL to appoint Madhusudhan Rao, Deepak Subramanian to management committee

The move comes after the maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, currently chief operating officer of Unilever, as non-executive chairman of HUL with effect from March 31, 2022, as it split up positions of the company’s chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer and managing director. Sanjiv Mehta will continue as the chief executive officer and managing director of HUL, it said in February.