HUL to appoint Madhusudhan Rao, Deepak Subramanian to management committee

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Rao will be appointed executive director, beauty and wellbeing and personal care, while Subramanian, will be appointed executive director, home care, HUL
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Madhusudhan Rao and Deepak Subramanian to its management committee. Rao will be appointed executive director, beauty and wellbeing and personal care, while Subramanian, will be appointed executive director, home care, HUL.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Madhusudhan Rao and Deepak Subramanian to its management committee. Rao will be appointed executive director, beauty and wellbeing and personal care, while Subramanian, will be appointed executive director, home care, HUL.
Rao will succeed Priya Nair who is set to move into a new global role as chief marketing officer for beauty and wellbeing. Subramanian will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity.
Rao will succeed Priya Nair who is set to move into a new global role as chief marketing officer for beauty and wellbeing. Subramanian will take over from Prabha Narasimhan, who has decided to leave the company to pursue an external opportunity.
Rao, who joined HUL in 1991, is currently executive vice president of home and hygiene, Unilever. Having spent over three decades at the company, Rao has built a track record in marketing, customer development and brand development roles across geographies.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Subramanian, currently vice president, home care, South-East Asia and ANZ (SEAA) and global head, fabric enhancers, joined HUL in 1995 as a management trainee.
From being the marketing manager for the company’s ketchup and jam brands Kissan in India and the regional brand director for Vitality Foods, Subramanian moved on to become the vice president for foods and refreshment for Central and Eastern Europe.
“In his current role leading home care for SEAA, Deepak significantly improved the profitability of the business, whilst strengthening top-line growth. In his global role, Deepak helped transform the Fabric Enhancers category by driving innovations and re-positioning the brands to have more social impact," the company said in a statement announcing the appointments.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The move comes after the maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups announced the appointment of Nitin Paranjpe, currently chief operating officer of Unilever, as non-executive chairman of HUL with effect from March 31, 2022, as it split up positions of the company’s chairman of the Board and the chief executive officer and managing director. Sanjiv Mehta will continue as the chief executive officer and managing director of HUL, it said in February.
“I am delighted to welcome Madhusudhan and Deepak to the HUL Management Committee. Madhusudhan has a successful track record in a variety of operational and strategic roles. He has brought in a strong performance edge in his teams and has pioneered several innovations that uphold Unilever’s high science and technology credentials. Deepak has championed innovation and sustainable strategies to significantly improve brand equity and deliver growth. He has demonstrated superior business acumen in building new categories, primarily in start-up business verticals," said Mehta.
Mehta said Nair has been an active champion for building future skills and experimentation, and has led several path-breaking marketing initiatives for the category.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Prabha led home care to deliver a strong performance across South Asia over the last two years. She has contributed immensely towards embedding the Clean Future agenda into the Home Care product development strategy," Mehta said.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!