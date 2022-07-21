HUL to invest 700 crore in UP detergent unit by 2025

The manufacturing unit has been designed to have a zero carbon footprint. This UIL spray dried factory will be Unilever’s first gender-balanced factory in South Asia, where 101 women employees were hired under the Uttar Pradesh Government’s Mission Shakti. There is a plan to recruit an additional 153 women employees soon. The unit will also actively look at hiring persons with disability. The entire investment, when completed by 2025, envisages a total direct and indirect employment of 1,600 persons, the company added in its statement.