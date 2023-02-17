HUL to sell Annapurna, Captain Cook brands for ₹60.4 crore
Hindustan Unilever Limited on Friday said that it has entered into definitive documents for sale and divestment of Annapurna and Captain Cook brands to Uma Global Foods and Uma Consumer Products.
