HUL to sell Annapurna, Captain Cook brands for 60.4 crore

"Hindustan Unilever Limited (“Company") has entered into definitive documents (“Transaction Documents") for sale and divestment of “Annapurna" and “Captain Cook" brands in the “Atta & Salt" categories of the foods business of the Company including the trademarks, copyrights and other intellectual properties and any exclusive assets and contracts associated with the brands to Uma Global Foods Pte Ltd and Uma Consumer Products Private Limited, affiliates/nominees of CSAW Aqbator Pte Ltd.," said HUL in its filing.