HUL tops access to nutrition index

Access to Nutrition Initiative (ATNI), a not-for-profit organisation on Thursday revealed an assessment of India’s 16 largest food and beverage manufacturers on their practices relating to governance, their efforts to make healthy products more affordable, responsible marketing practices, adherence labelling guidelines and their work on nutrition-related policies.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd, India’s leading packaged consumer goods company topped various parameters, followed by Nestle India. The findings were based on the research and analysis conducted in 2019-2020.

ATNI, however said that current industry efforts are not sufficient to match the scale of the nutrition challenge that the country faces, and companies can and should do more, especially as the covid-19 pandemic has amplified the need for more affordable, healthy, and hygiene packaged foods.

“The context has changed significantly after the start of the research with the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic as food systems and families struggle to adapt to unprecedented circumstances…," ATNI said in its press statement. Companies in India can help consumers in improving the quality of their diets by making healthier food available to them, it added.

The new assessment is a continuation of ATNI’s India Spotlight Index 2020, released last year, that largely assessed and ranked companies on their practices related to improving nutrition quality of their food products.

Its latest findings are based on several additional parameters over and above product nutrition. This includes—governance, accessibility and affordability to healthy food, marketing practices, healthy eating and lifestyles of employees and consumers, labelling and claims, and engagement with various stakeholders during covid-19. Each category was given a numeric weightage on which companies were ranked.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd topped the rankings on the newly assessed categories--including governance, accessibility and affordability of healthy food, labelling and claims--followed by Nestle India.

ATNI looked at efforts by companies to make their healthy products more affordable and accessible to Indian consumers through a combination of pricing and distribution. This, ATNI said was of special interest as the supply disruptions during the pandemic-induced lockdown led to inflation. Last year also saw household affordability being impacted.

“Hindustan Unilever ranks first in the thematic area of affordability and accessibility of healthy products, followed by Nestlé India and Coca-Cola India. KMF Nandini ranks fourth, along with PepsiCo India, and is the highest scoring India-headquartered company in this category. Among the companies which were also assessed in 2016, Coca-Cola India has shown the greatest improvement," it said. Karnataka Milk Federation sells milk and milk products under Nandini brand.

ATNI said companies play an important role in keeping prices under control despite the economic shocks of covid-19.

In its recommendations it pointed that currently none of the India-based companies have made commitments on their websites to keep prices low.

India’s top food regulator, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), has also, over the years, drawn attention towards stricter labelling rules prompting companies to do more around disclosing nutritional content of their foods among other requirements.

Hindustan Unilever, that now also owns the Horlicks brand, ranked first in the labelling and claims category that sought to assesses companies' approaches to product labelling and use of health and nutrition claims. HUL was followed by Nestlé India and Mondelēz India. Britannia Industries ranks fourth overall and is the highest ranked Indian-headquartered company, ATNI said.

These companies have adopted a labeling policy and, compared to peers, publicly disclose more information on both their overall approach to nutrition labeling and the alignment of their policies with Indian labeling standards, it said.

Within responsible marketing policies, compliance and spending—Nestlé India scored the highest followed by Hindustan Unilever Ltd. In addition to having a marketing policy, companies that have specific arrangements for marketing to children perform comparatively better in this category, ATNI said. With a new marketing communication policy, Britannia Industries achieves the highest score among Indian-headquartered companies, it added. ATNI said that marketing of unhealthy food negatively impacts food choices, dietary patterns, and health; this is especially true in the case of marketing sugary and fatty products to kids.

ATNI, however, cautioned that overall disclosure regarding companies’ marketing approaches and auditing practices in India remain very limited.

