NEW DELHI: Direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty startup MyGlamm on Thursday announced the appointment of Apratim Majumder as its chief marketing officer. In the new role, Majumdar will oversee planning, development and execution of the company’s marketing and advertising initiatives.

Majumder joins MyGlamm from fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) where he served as category head, Naturals. He was also responsible for beauty and personal care products under ‘Lever Ayush’ based on the science of Ayurveda. Majumder has 15 years of experience in the FMCG sector.

Darpan Sanghvi, founder & CEO, MyGlamm, said MyGLamm's new CMO will bring technical rigour of traditional FMCG marketing with a focus on consumer insights and combine it with a softer skill set of agility that a new age company like MyGlamm thrives on.

Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi, MyGlamm offers more than 600 cruelty-free and vegan products across makeup, skincare, and personal care reaching out to more than 10,000 offline points of sales (PoS) across 70 cities in India.

Commenting on MyGlamm, Majumdar said the company's strong brands and unique business model propelled it into a fantastic growth trajectory.

MyGlamm aims to increase its distribution network to 25,000 Point of Sale by the end of this year. The company is well funded by key institutional investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Ascent Capital and the Mankekar family along with three key strategic investors L’Occitane, Amazon and Wipro Consumer.

In March, the beauty startup closed a ₹175 crore Series C funding round with investments from Ascent Capital, Amazon, and Wipro Consumer, valuing the company at more than $100 million.

