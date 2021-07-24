HUL’s Domex ad takes a dig at toilet cleaner brand Harpic

The comparative ad comes at a time when the hygiene market in India is growing significantly owing to covid-19 pandemic. Harpic, which dominates the toilet cleaner category, has already deepened its reach in India as 20 million more households used the brand in 2020 compared to a year ago amid the covid-19 pandemic. India is the largest market for the brand. Meanwhile, Domex, which has 7% market share, is positioning itself as a superior product so as to widen its reach and take market share from the competition.