NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd . (HUL) saw three of its brands--Vim, Rin, and Dove--hit ₹2,000 crore in sales last fiscal, the company said announcing its fourth quarter and full year earnings on Wednesday.

HUL’s other brands in the ₹2,000 crore club include detergent brand Wheel, health food drink Horlicks, personal care brand Lifebuoy and Glow & Lovely cream. Those that sit in the ₹5,000 crore club include laundry brand Surf Excel and tea brand Brooke Bond, according to an investor presentation.

“We now have 16 brands with a turnover of more than ₹1,000 crore each. Dove, Vim and Rin joined ₹2,000 crore club taking the total to nine brands," Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer, HUL, said in a post earnings call on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the company also gave an overview of its digital initiatives. For instance, its e-B2B Shikhar app added more retailers during the year.

“Talking about digital transformation, our e-b2b app Shikhar is now in more than 8,00,000 stores. Our digitised demand capture has crossed 20%. Lakme scaling up...and gets 30% of its sales online," Tiwari said. The company has also stepped-up direct e-commerce channels to reach more shoppers.

For FY22, HUL, India’s largest packaged consumer goods company, reported a turnover of ₹50,336 crore, up 11% year-on-year, with volumes rising 3%. The company reported its highest market share gain in the last decade.

Last fiscal, HUL reported ₹900 crore in turnover from innovations and new launches.