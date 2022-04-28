HUL’s Dove, Rin, Vim brands enter 2,000 crore club in FY22

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
HUL, India’s largest packaged consumer goods company, reported a turnover of ₹50,336 crore for FY22, up 11% year-on-year, with volumes rising 3%. The company reported its highest market share gain in the last decade
NEW DELHI: Packaged consumer goods company Hindustan Unilever Ltd. (HUL) saw three of its brands--Vim, Rin, and Dove--hit ₹2,000 crore in sales last fiscal, the company said announcing its fourth quarter and full year earnings on Wednesday.
HUL’s other brands in the ₹2,000 crore club include detergent brand Wheel, health food drink Horlicks, personal care brand Lifebuoy and Glow & Lovely cream. Those that sit in the ₹5,000 crore club include laundry brand Surf Excel and tea brand Brooke Bond, according to an investor presentation.
“We now have 16 brands with a turnover of more than ₹1,000 crore each. Dove, Vim and Rin joined ₹2,000 crore club taking the total to nine brands," Ritesh Tiwari, chief financial officer, HUL, said in a post earnings call on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the company also gave an overview of its digital initiatives. For instance, its e-B2B Shikhar app added more retailers during the year.
“Talking about digital transformation, our e-b2b app Shikhar is now in more than 8,00,000 stores. Our digitised demand capture has crossed 20%. Lakme scaling up...and gets 30% of its sales online," Tiwari said. The company has also stepped-up direct e-commerce channels to reach more shoppers.
For FY22, HUL, India’s largest packaged consumer goods company, reported a turnover of ₹50,336 crore, up 11% year-on-year, with volumes rising 3%. The company reported its highest market share gain in the last decade.
Last fiscal, HUL reported ₹900 crore in turnover from innovations and new launches.