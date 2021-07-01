Local arm of American chocolate company The Hershey Company on Thursday announced the appointment of Hindustan Unilever Ltd's (HUL) Geetika Mehta as the company’s managing director, India, effective 1st July 2021.

Mehta succeeds Herjit Bhalla, vice president, India and AEMEA at The Hershey Company who was recently elevated to the global role. Mehta will report into Bhalla.

Mehta comes with close to two decades of experience—having spent the last 18 years at Unilever.

In a post on LinkedIn on Thursday, Mehta said: “After 18 enriching years, I am leaving Unilever. I am so grateful to Unilever for all the amazing opportunities and experiences which have shaped me…"

In her last role, Mehta, an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management (Ahmedabad), was General Manager for the home and hygiene business at Hindustan Unilever Ltd.

Meanwhile, The Hershey Company that sells Hershey chocolate syrups and candies said that India continues to remain a “key focus market".

“…the organization is committed to talent development and building leadership. Geetika’s appointment will further strengthen the leadership at Hershey India," the company said in a statement late Thursday night.

Mehta has held leadership roles in the packaged consumer goods industry and food businesses working across categories including soups, noodles, spice mixes amongst others.

“She has also led the laundry detergents category for Unilever in markets like South Asia, Thailand, Brazil and South Africa. In her previous role at Hindustan Unilever as the General Manager for the Home and Hygiene business, Geetika delivered market-beating results on both top and bottom line and set up the business for sustained growth," the company said.

“The Indian market is of significant importance to us and is critical to our long-term growth plans. In our endeavor to further strengthen the leadership and drive resilient growth and execution, we are delighted to have Geetika onboard. With a proven track record of building and nurturing small businesses and leading growth for large businesses and driving profitability and turnaround, I am confident that Geetika will successfully lead the Hershey India team into the next phase of growth, scale and evolution," said Bhalla said.

The Hershey Company sells brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Jolly Rancher, Ice Breakers and SkinnyPop among others. The company has 17,000 employees globally. Its over 90 brands around the globe drive more than $8.1 billion in annual revenues.

