HUL's Geetika Mehta joins Hershey India as managing director

“The Indian market is of significant importance to us and is critical to our long-term growth plans. In our endeavor to further strengthen the leadership and drive resilient growth and execution, we are delighted to have Geetika onboard. With a proven track record of building and nurturing small businesses and leading growth for large businesses and driving profitability and turnaround, I am confident that Geetika will successfully lead the Hershey India team into the next phase of growth, scale and evolution," said Bhalla said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}