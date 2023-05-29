Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s outgoing managing director and CEO Sanjiv Mehta saw a 1.3% jump in FY23 remuneration on account of a higher bonus, according to the company’s annual report released late Monday evening.

In the fiscal year gone-by, Mehta’s total annual remuneration stood at ₹22.36 crore; in the year ago period it was ₹22.073 crore, according to the company’s annual report. Mehta is set to retire from the company by the end of June; earlier this year the maker of Dove soaps and Kissan jams appointed Rohit Jawa as the consumer goods major’s new managing director and CEO, effective 27 June 2023.

Meanwhile, during the fiscal year the company’s turnover grew 16% at ₹58,154 crores with underlying volume growth of 5%. The company reported a 13% jump in profit after tax at ₹9,962 crores.





“As economic activities normalised after a couple years of the pandemic, in a high inflationary environment, we witnessed consumers prioritising essentials over discretionary spends. At the same time, macro trends such as digitisation and sustainability continued to play a major role in purchase decisions. To meet the needs of the new age consumers, we leveraged Unilever’s world class Research & Development capabilities which has eight global centres including two in India, to create innovative products for Indian consumers that are superior and sustainable while being cost effective," Mehta said in the company's annual report.

Consumers turned more discerning and sought superior products, prompting a faster clip of innovation and rapid integration of technology at the consumer good’s major.

“The last few years of the pandemic coupled with the nation’s rapid digitisation journey have had a significant impact on consumers. With increased connectivity and access to information, consumers have become more discerning, looking for superior products that deliver value and demanding brands with a purpose. At HUL, we have been on a journey to strengthen our digital backbone over the last few years. This journey towards becoming an intelligent enterprise will enable us to create a tech-powered and humancentric solution that fits the complexity of the business and emerging consumer needs – from sourcing to manufacturing; from innovation to marketing and reaching our consumers through channels of the future. For instance, through digital tools, we are now picking up consumer signals faster. We have setup an Agile Innovation hub that helps in early trend spotting, digital prototyping and deployment. This significantly reduces the time from ideation to launch of a new product," Nitin Paranjpe, the company’s chairman said.

During the year, three more brands exceeded ₹1,000 crores per annum in turnover taking the total to 19 such brands, up from 16 a year.

For instance, Last fiscal, the company's laundry care brand Surf Excel crossed the milestone of being a US$1 billion brand.

Meanwhile, the company said that in the near term the operating environment is expected to remain volatile with global slowdown risks and weather-related uncertainty. “While inflation has moderated, commodities remain elevated vis-à-vis longer-term averages. Looking forward, we expect that the price-volume growth will rebalance. Price growth will tail off due to lapping of higher prices in the base and sequential easing of inflation," the company said.

Urbanisation, increasing nuclear family structures and rising affluence continued to bolster the growth of new demand spaces and the premium segment, Mehta said. In skin cleansing, the company drove premiumisation from soap bars to bodywash. Within its portfolio of beauty brands like Dove, Lakmé and Pond’s, the company tapped into emerging demand spaces through innovations such as Dove Hair Fall Therapy, Lakmé Vitamin C, Pond’s Light Hydration and more, Mehta said. In the last three years the company's home care business, for instance, saw its liquids’ portfolio double.