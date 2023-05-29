HUL’s outgoing CEO and MD Mehta sees 1.3% jump in FY23 remuneration3 min read 29 May 2023, 10:38 PM IST
In the fiscal year gone-by, Mehta’s total annual remuneration stood at ₹22.36 crore; in the year ago period it was ₹22.073 crore
NEW DELHI :
Hindustan Unilever Ltd’s outgoing managing director and CEO Sanjiv Mehta saw a 1.3% jump in FY23 remuneration on account of a higher bonus, according to the company’s annual report released late Monday evening.
