HUL's Sudhir Sitapati steps down

“I would like to thank Sudhir for his immense contributions to the Company over the last two decades. We cherish iconic ad campaigns like Daag Acche Hain and Swad Apnepan Ka that were created under his leadership. He played a pivotal role in the merger of GSK CH into HUL. I wish him the very best as he embarks on a new chapter in his career. I am delighted with the appointment of Srinandan as head of Foods and Refreshment and I’m certain that he will take the business to the next level of performance," said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL.