Amid the global layoffs and people looking for options to change firms, retaining the talented employees has been a great challenge for companies. However, online stock trading firm Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh thinks the only approach that can stop employees leave is 'human decency'.

In past 10 years, out of 33 employees in the tech team, only two have left, says the firm. Sharing the secret of its employee retention rate, Kailash Nadh said that no formula has helped the company retain its talent for several years.

"There is no formula. I think the key is that we don't look at people as resources or talent. We don't even use the word talent. That is not our framework. It is a group of people who hang out with each other, who have the right philosophies, who gel well with each other. There is no pretense. It is human decency, I guess and a clear focus on building relationships. There is really, no real formula," Moneycontrol quoted Nadh as saying during India Fintech Conclave on 7 March.

on being asked how can a firm ensure it can maintain its existing framework and continue to grow, Nadh pointed that it was possible for even a small team to build huge systems.

"I think it is a misconception that the number of people in a tech or engineering team scales linearly with the organisation, in terms of financial transactions or the number of users or revenue. It is absolutely possible for a really small team to build massive systems that scale to really massive numbers. For me, if an engineering team grows exponentially as the company and its business grows, that is a bit of an anomaly," he added.