'Human decency': Zerodha's CTO Kailash Nadh shares secret of employee retention

"There is no formula. I think the key is that we don't look at people as resources or talent. We don't even use the word talent. That is not our framework. It is a group of people who hang out with each other, who have the right philosophies, who gel well with each other. There is no pretense. It is human decency, I guess and a clear focus on building relationships. There is really, no real formula," Moneycontrol quoted Nadh as saying during India Fintech Conclave on 7 March.