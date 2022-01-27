Humsafar to foray into EV charging, battery replacement business

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Humsafar will develop charging stations at its tech platform and create its manufacturing consortia for standardised EV components such as batteries, powertrain and charging equipment
NEW DELHI: Humsafar India, an app-based diesel-at-doorstep service provider, will foray into the electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery replacement business and plans to set up charging stations in Delhi and Noida, to begin with.
It is in talks with oil marketing companies to set up charging stations in urban centres, starting with Delhi, which has clocked the highest number of e-vehicles sales in the country.
"Humsafar India is expecting the market to unfold very quickly once the two-wheeler market fully extends into the EV space. We will try to reach for avenues other than fuel retail outlets for EV charging. We are proposing a dealer-owned, dealer operated model where Humsafar will act as a facilitator for the setting up of facility and tech support post setup, including customer management. This will be under the Humsafar platform only," said Nishit Goel, founder director, Humsafar India.
"…Humsafar will be developing charging stations at its tech platform and create its manufacturing consortia for standardised EV components such as batteries, powertrain and charging equipment," said Goel.
The company also plans to provide CNG in dispensers as part of its doorstep delivery service.
“…We also look forward to petrol door(step) delivery in the next 2 to 5 years given the scarcity of land in urban areas." said Sanya Goel, founder director of Humsafar India.
"Under the In the diesel-at-doorstep service, we are planning to supply 120 diesel dispensing bowsers and more than 50,000 of 20 litre jerry cans this fiscal across the nation. Our target for financial year 2022-23 is selling 200,000 diesel jerry cans and 500 bowsers," she said.
At present, Humsafar, which has tied-up with Oil India and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd., has diesel-at-doorstep delivery service in 50 cities across 20 states, with plans to expanding to more locations.
