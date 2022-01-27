Humsafar to foray into EV charging, battery replacement business

"Humsafar India is expecting the market to unfold very quickly once the two-wheeler market fully extends into the EV space. We will try to reach for avenues other than fuel retail outlets for EV charging. We are proposing a dealer-owned, dealer operated model where Humsafar will act as a facilitator for the setting up of facility and tech support post setup, including customer management. This will be under the Humsafar platform only," said Nishit Goel, founder director, Humsafar India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}