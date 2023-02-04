Hundreds of ex-workers sue Twitter, number rising daily says lawyer
Ex-Twitter employees from across the world have levelled charges of contract breach and discrimination, adding to owner Elon Musk's mounting legal troubles.
Months after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and subsequent layoffs, the list of former employees suing the company continues to grow. Ex-Twitter employees from across the world have levelled charges of contract breach and discrimination, adding to owner Elon Musk's mounting legal troubles. The company had laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November as part of a cost-cutting measure by Musk, with hundreds more resigning subsequently.
