Hundreds of ex-workers sue Twitter, number rising daily says lawyer

Months after Elon Musk's Twitter takeover and subsequent layoffs, the list of former employees suing the company continues to grow. Ex-Twitter employees from across the world have levelled charges of contract breach and discrimination, adding to owner Elon Musk's mounting legal troubles. The company had laid off roughly 3,700 employees in early November as part of a cost-cutting measure by Musk, with hundreds more resigning subsequently.

According to reports quoting lawyer Lisa Bloom, the number of staffers taking legal action against the company is rising on a daily basis. The lawyer said that she was already representing around 100 ex-staffers fired by Musk.

The social media platform had previously been sued in a class action lawsuit for gender discrimination, with allegations that women were disproportionately targeted during the layoffs. Twitter has also been accused of illegally firing employees who were on medical or parental leave.

One of Bloom's clients - Amir Shevat - told BBC that that he objected to the way Twitter undertook its downsizing effort. According to him, workers were initially promised four months severance pay, but eventually offered a month's salary with 'zero justification'.

The head of the head of product for the Twitter developer platform, he had been in charge of around 150 staffers at the time of layoffs. He said almost his entire team was laid off over the course of a single night, describing Musk's treatment of staff as "unjustifiable".

Twitter's legal woes however do not end with hundreds of disgruntled former employees.

Several landlords are now taking the company to court over unpaid rent. The latest update came from the social media company’s headquarters in San Francisco and its British offices, with the lawsuit contending that Twitter failed to pay rent for its head office and other sites.

