Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 06:03 PM IST
Alphabet Workers Union aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote
Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.
"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.
Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
