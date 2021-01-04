OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union
FILE PHOTO: A Google sign is shown at one of the company's office complexes in Irvine, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo (REUTERS)
Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

1 min read . Updated: 04 Jan 2021, 06:03 PM IST Reuters

Alphabet Workers Union aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote

Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

