Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Alphabet Workers Union aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote

Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.