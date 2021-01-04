Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union

Hundreds of Google employees in United States form workers' union1 min read . 06:03 PM IST
Alphabet Workers Union aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Alphabet Workers Union aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote
Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.
Over 200 Google employees in the United States have formed a union, the elected union leaders wrote in a New York Times opinion piece on Monday.
"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.
"Alphabet Workers Union" aims to ensure that employees work at a fair wage, without fear of abuse, retaliation or discrimination, the union heads wrote.
Google did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.