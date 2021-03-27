Hungama Music partners with Dolby Laboratories for enhanced streaming quality

Apart from the rise of regional language music which now contributes 39% of all streams, up from 33% a year back across services, the covid-19 lockdown last year saw growth in specific playlists such as cleaning, home workouts, kids’ content and cooking. People developed relaxation and sleep rituals where audio has become an important part of the process. Specific activity based or 'intent music listening' is a habit that is here to stay, streaming services say.