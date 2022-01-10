Hungry for chips, Huawei invests in Chinese companies that make them

The sums invested by Huawei are relatively small by the standards of the capital-intensive chip industry and analysts say the company is a long way away from self-sufficiency in semiconductors. Still, China’s chip boom has created a target-rich environment for the Hubble fund, which is headed by longtime Huawei executive Bai Yi. Mr. Bai was one of the company’s first staffers sent to the U.S. in the early 2000s during a rocky early effort to sell equipment to American telecom carriers.

