Hurun Report 2022: Reliance tops list of most valuable private sector companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:12 PM IST
The Hurun Report mentioned that the total value of 500 most valuable companies in India reduced marginally by 6.4%. The report added that the companies underperformed compared to SENSEX and other global indices.
Hurun India's 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list released on Tuesday has placed Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd at the top, marking it as the most valuable private company in India. The report also noted that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC Bank took second and third place in the list.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×