comScore
Business News/ Companies / News/  Hurun Report 2022: Reliance tops list of most valuable private sector companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank
Back

Hurun Report 2022: Reliance tops list of most valuable private sector companies, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank

 2 min read 21 Jun 2023, 04:12 PM IST Livemint

The Hurun Report mentioned that the total value of 500 most valuable companies in India reduced marginally by 6.4%. The report added that the companies underperformed compared to SENSEX and other global indices.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani helmed Reliance Industries topped the Hurun India 500 list with a market value of ₹16.4 lakh crore. (FILE PHOTO)Premium
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani helmed Reliance Industries topped the Hurun India 500 list with a market value of 16.4 lakh crore. (FILE PHOTO)

Hurun India's 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list released on Tuesday has placed Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd at the top, marking it as the most valuable private company in India. The report also noted that Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and HDFC Bank took second and third place in the list. 

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani helmed Reliance Industries topped the Hurun India 500 list with a market value of 16.4 lakh crore. TCS with a market value of 11.8 lakh crore took second place followed by HDFC Bank with a market value of 9.4 lakh crore.

The list curated by Burgundy Private, Axis Bank's Private Banking Business and Hurun India tracks the changes in the value of the top 500 Indian companies during the six-month period (from 30 October 2022, to 30 April 2023), as mentioned in the report. 

This is a list of 500 most valuable non-state-owned companies in India, ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies, and valuations for non-listed companies.

The Hurun Report also mentioned that the total value of 500 most valuable companies in India reduced marginally by 6.4%. The report added that the companies underperformed compared to SENSEX and other global indices.

The Hurun Report further mentioned that the total value of the top ten companies remained unchanged at 71.5 lakh crore, equivalent to 37 per cent of India's GDP and 31 per cent of the total value of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500.

As per the report, the biggest gainer were HDFC Bank, ITC and Housing Development Finance Corporation.

The report said the value of Reliance decreased by 5.1 per cent, or 87,731 crore in the last six months. While the total value of TCS increased marginally by 0.7 per cent and HDFC Bank increased by 12.9 per cent.

The Adani Group, that was hit by a scathing Hindenburg Report alleging stock manipulation, accounting fraud, and corporate governance lapses, their value decreased by 52 per cent or 10,25,955 crore. 

(With PTI inputs)

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 21 Jun 2023, 04:12 PM IST
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout