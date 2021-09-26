In 2008, Melanie Perkins, founder-CEO of Sydney-based Canva, found that at a time when Facebook was taking off -- people could jump in and use that so easily -- clunky design tools took years of training to learn.

"I wanted to make design software simple, online and collaborative," Perkins had earlier recalled in a medium post.

Guess what, the formula worked. Canva is currently valued at $40 billion after the Australian design-collaboration platform raised $200 million in fresh capital last week. That gave Perkins, 34, and her husband and co-founder Cliff Obrecht, 35 (both own 30% of the company), a fortune of $5.9 billion each, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

According to the same index, the wife-husband duo became the 9th and 10th richest in Australia after the latest funding round, which was led led by T. Rowe Price Group Inc, and included participation by Franklin Templeton, Sequoia Capital Global Equities and others.

At the age of 19, Perkins became business partners with Cliff Obrecht and the duo started their first design platform, Fusion Books. Then in 2013, Cameron Adams joined the team and the three launched Canva to make it easier for people to design, be it logos, posters or business cards. Users can upload photos or select stock images and use preset filters and fonts to customize designs.

Canva is popular with bloggers, students and marketers who can select templates and then customize them to make logos, resumes, flyers or even T-shirt designs. The platform can be used to design everything for work and play: from presentations, videos, marketing materials to almost anything else users could possibly want to design.

The sydney-based company, which has more than 60 million monthly active users in 190 countries, plans to double the size of its workforce in the coming year, after already increasing the number of employees to about 2,000 from 1,000 in the past year.

Canva’s valuation has almost tripled from $15 billion just five months ago when it raised $71 million. It’s now the world’s fifth most valuable startup after ByteDance Ltd., Stripe Inc., SpaceX and Klarna Bank AB, according to data from research firm CB Insights. The Sydney-based company was valued at $6 billion in June 2020 and $3.2 billion in late 2019.

“We want to build one of the world’s most valuable companies," Chief Executive Officer Melanie Perkins earlier said in a video interview from Sydney recently and much to her delight Canva is already one of the most valuable private software companies.

“We’re moving in the right direction, but we’re not there yet," she has said.

In her latest medium post Perkins said, along with her husband, they would donate vast majority of Canva equity.

"We’re excited to share another dimension — something that Cliff and I have wanted since our earliest days. While Canva’s equity has grown, our intention has always been to use the vast majority of that wealth to do good in the world. It has felt strange when people refer to us as “billionaires" as it has never felt like our money, we’ve always felt that we’re purely custodians of it."

"We are very pleased to share the news that Cliff and I will be committing the vast majority of our equity (30% of Canva) to do good in the world, and plan to do this through the Canva Foundation," Perkins has said.

