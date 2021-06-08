Hyatt closure exposes covid impact on hospitality sector

The government has extended sops to the hospitality industry, but only in the form of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme. The Reserve Bank of India has doubled loan restructuring limits for struggling small companies to ₹50 crore and announced a ₹15,000 crore liquidity window. The industry is in desperate need of a stimulus that will put money in the hands of hotel owners across segments, executives said.

