Hyatt eyeing 20 new hotels in three years

He said covid-19 led to some interesting trends with respect to holiday homes, leisure outings and has triggered a big long-term change towards cleanliness, sanitation and hygiene across the country, which may aid the expansion rationale. “This might be the right timing for industry players to make the expansion move, given there is a significant availability of hospitality properties in small towns as the valuations are favourable for both land acquisition and buy-outs in the range of ₹50-100 crore," he added.