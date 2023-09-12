Hyatt eyes 50 hotels by year end, 100 in next five years3 min read 12 Sep 2023, 12:17 AM IST
It plans to add 10 properties to achieve the target of 10,000 rooms in India by 2023 end
NEW DELHI : Hotel management company Hyatt Hotels, which operates brands like Hyatt Regency and Alila Diwa, is looking to expand its presence from the existing 43 properties to 50 by the end of the year, and up to 100 over the next five years, Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, said.