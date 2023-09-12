Hyatt eyes 50 hotels by year end, 100 in next five years

NEW DELHI :Hotel management company Hyatt Hotels, which operates brands like Hyatt Regency and Alila Diwa, is looking to expand its presence from the existing 43 properties to 50 by the end of the year, and up to 100 over the next five years, Sunjae Sharma, managing director, India and Southwest Asia, Hyatt India Consultancy Pvt. Ltd, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last year, the company opened nine hotel properties, and it will add 10 more to achieve its target of 10,000 rooms in India, he said. Additionally, it manages two hotels in Nepal.

In 2023, Hyatt launched the five-star boutique hotel brand, Hyatt Centric, in Uttarakhand's Dehradun and Goa, besides an upscale business hotel, the Hyatt Place in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada. It also plans a new hotel at Hebbal in Karnataka's Bengaluru, and one in Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

As part of JdV by Hyatt brand, it will launch Ronil Goa and a property each in Kolkata (West Bengal), Bodh Gaya (Bihar) and Goa through 2023. Its plans for 2024 include three Hyatt Regency properties in Kasauli (Himachal Pradesh), Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) and Kochi Malayattoor Resort in Kerala.

"From a business standpoint, India has never seen this kind of growth, and we can see the power of domestic travel continuing. While this year's performance can be partly attributed to the G20 and other big events like the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, next year is likely to see an increase in international travel," he added.

The company witnessed significant growth since 2019, with a projected half-yearly increase of 27% so far in 2023 compared to the corresponding pre-covid period, while leisure travel and wedding business grew by over 200%.

"We have learnt from the pandemic that we need to look after our well-being. Bleisure (business plus leisure) as a segment is growing. We are exploring destinations where we weren't there. I don't see a slowdown in the way people travel," Sharma said.

Hyatt also witnessed a 27% surge in average daily rates since 2019. Furthermore, in the first seven months of 2023, it posted 47% growth in overall revenue over the corresponding period of 2019.

"I don't see why the hotels should not charge what they are charging now for rooms. Domestically, occupancies will remain high because Indians pay more for international travel. In India, there is more value for money," he added.

Hyatt's leisure hotels portfolio, which saw significant growth in recent times, has been increasingly focussing on experiential packages, comprising a range of offerings such as immersive local culinary experiences and spa services. This has contributed to significantly higher revenue generation, he said.

While the company saw a significant dip in demand for staycations following the peak of pandemic years, Sharma expects this segment to grow steadily. "Suppose the entire business of staycations rose to 200% for the industry during the pandemic, it settled at about 90%, much higher than pre-covid numbers of 10%. It won't go down any further since many of these are lifestyle changes and people have got used to taking holidays".

According to a 2022 report from hospitality consultancy Hotelivate, in India, Hyatt Hotels Corp. was the seventh ranked hotel rooms manager, above the IHG and Hilton. In 2022, Hyatt maintained an average hotel size of 219 rooms, only behind The Leela that had an average of 291 rooms.

"We don't want to be the largest hotel chain but the most preferred," added Sharma.

Additionally, the company managed the Hyatt Regency Mumbai, which ceased operations in June 2021 during the height of the pandemic. The closure was attributed to a financial crisis faced by the property’s owner, Asian Hotels (West) Ltd. This crisis led to the company defaulting on a loan repayment to Yes Bank. Sharma refrained from providing comments on this issue as it is currently sub-judice.