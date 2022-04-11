NEW DELHI : Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced on Monday the opening of a Hyatt Regency in Dehradun. The 263-room hotel will be the first of the American hotel major’s properties in Uttarakhand. As part of the Hyatt Regency brand, the hotel will cater to both leisure and business travellers.

Spread across an area of approximately 4.25 acres, the hotel is in the foothills of Mussoorie.

Sunjae Sharma, the vice president and country head for the hotel company in India, said this property marks the first Hyatt hotel in not just a new geographical location, but also in a destination where guests travel to and want to experience the hospitality that they offer.

Harkaran Singh the property’s general manager added that the Hyatt Regency Dehradun had been designed to meet the needs of travellers who seek flexible experiences in pristine surroundings.

View Full Image Hyatt Hotels is the seventh largest hotel operator in India with over 8,000 rooms, according to a 2021 report.

According to Gurugram-based hospitality consultancy Hotelivate’s Trend and Opportunities report 2021, Hyatt Hotels is the seventh largest hotel operator in India with over 8,000 rooms. It competes with brands like Marriott International, which has approximately 21,000 rooms, making it the hotel with the largest inventory in the country.

The Tata group-run Indian Hotels Corporation Limited, despite having a larger number of properties than Marriott International, ranked second owing to a lower rooms per hotel ratio. Radisson Hotel Group, Accor and ITC Hotels have held their third, fourth and fifth positions, respectively, the report added.

The acquisition of Berggruen Hotels, coupled with rapid expansion over the last 12 months, has allowed Lemon Tree Hotels to claim the sixth position ahead of Hyatt Hotels and IHG.

