Home >Companies >News >Hyatt Hotels launches suite for planners to create online and offline events

Hyatt Hotels launches suite for planners to create online and offline events

Hyatt Regency Mumbai
1 min read . 05:41 PM IST Livemint

  • Hyatt Hotels is also working with Swapcard, a virtual and hybrid events platform to provide planners with access to on-site and virtual experiences

New Delhi: US hotel major Hyatt Hotels Corporation on Monday announced its new suite of events 'Together by Hyatt', a solution focused on helping planners for meetings and events. The new offerings will simplify and streamline event planning and execution to help make events safer, the company said.

Jack Horne, global head of sales and revenue for the company said. “We’re here to help planners explore the possibilities and reach their attendees in creative and impactful ways and reimagine what events can look like and collaborate to bring this vision to life."

The programme will include its focus on cleanliness and care and reimagined meeting spaces. These will include socially distant room setups, signage towards care stations for personal protective equipment etc.,.

The company is also working with Swapcard, a virtual and hybrid events platform to provide planners with access to on-site and virtual experiences.

The hotel major will also have hybrid event experts to help planners integrate and execute virtual components of their events. It will provide planners a new resource guide as well.

Covid-19 has fundamentally shifted the importance of wellbeing, making it top of mind for many. While events will look and feel different, the company said it believes there is pent-up demand to create, connect and collaborate, whether that’s in-person or a hybrid format.

In 2020, Hyatt had close to 1000 hotels worldwide, up from the previous year. The company owns and operates brands including Park Hyatt, Andaz, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Place.

