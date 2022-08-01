Hyatt Hotels launches ‘The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’ brand in India

Hyatt Hotels launches ‘The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’ brand in India1 min read . 05:41 PM IST
Hyatt Hotels has signed a management contract with Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah. The hotel will have 60 rooms and is expected to open in 2025.
Hyatt Hotels Corporation has signed a management contract with Bhopal’s Noor-Us-Sabah Palace for the debut of ‘The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’ brand in India.
The company said Noor-Us-Sabah Palace was one of Bhopal’s oldest and most sought-after hotels, and will undergo extensive refurbishment to join the collection. The hotel will have 60 rooms and is expected to open in 2025.
The brand is a collection of distinctive properties, all with a different story to tell. “We are focused on thoughtful growth based on locations that matter most to our guests, and introducing our brands across India has been a priority for us," said Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India & Southwest Asia, for the firm. “Bhopal’s history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich Nawabi heritage make it a perfect addition to the brand. This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding its footprint throughout the sub-continent."
The property is spread over 18 acres and was originally built as a royal residence in the 1920s by Bhopal’s last ruling Nawab Hamidullah Khan for his eldest daughter, Abida Sultan, and it was subsequently converted into a hotel in 1998.
“We are delighted to work alongside Hyatt for the first hotel in India within the collection portfolio," said Sikandar Hafiz Khan, chairman - Reliable Group, which owns Noor-Us-Sabah Palace.
“In the last 25 years, Noor-Us-Sabah has successfully established itself as an exemplary destination for those seeking a comfortable stay and delightful food, all in the environs of a historical palace. Bhopal’s heritage and history find resonance in its palaces, architecture, and culinary offerings and have always found favor amongst both Indian and international tourists. Noor-Us-Sabah Palace will continue to honor the history of the building and the city. We are certain that the combination of our expertise in India’s real estate and hospitality market will allow us to bring our vision for Noor-Us-Sabah Palace to life.
Once open, Noor-Us-Sabah Palace is expected to join 30 hotels within the collection globally, including Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel, California, Jinmao Hotel Lijang in Lijang, China, Hotel La Compañia in Panama City, Panama, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, among others.