Hyatt Hotels launches ‘The Unbound Collection by Hyatt’ brand in India

The brand is a collection of distinctive properties, all with a different story to tell. “We are focused on thoughtful growth based on locations that matter most to our guests, and introducing our brands across India has been a priority for us," said Dhruva Rathore, vice president of development, India & Southwest Asia, for the firm. “Bhopal’s history and the Noor-Us-Sabah Palace’s rich Nawabi heritage make it a perfect addition to the brand. This collection of independent hotels has seen great momentum across the globe, as each property invites guests to experience distinct culture and history, and we look forward to expanding its footprint throughout the sub-continent."

