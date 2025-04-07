Companies
Hyatt eyes emerging cities for its next 50 hotels in India
Varuni Khosla 5 min read 07 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryHyatt Hotels is focusing part of its energy on tier II and III India as domestic travel fuels demand in leisure and business markets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Hyatt Hotels will open new properties in India and Southwest Asia, targeting growing domestic demand for experience-led stays and expanding into leisure and business hubs even as international arrivals have yet to pick up.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less