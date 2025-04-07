Hyatt eyes emerging cities for its next 50 hotels in India

"There is a huge upside to the hotel industry in the coming years in India. We also still don't have the added advantage of some international business coming in. Whatever new hotel supply is being created, it is likely to be absorbed faster than the rate at which hotel demand is growing," Sharma added. When new hotels open, more rooms are added to a geography or market. These rooms get “absorbed" when they are booked regularly—so the new supply doesn't sit empty.