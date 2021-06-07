Hyatt Regency Mumbai closed until further notice due to fund crunch

The five-star hotel, located near Mumbai’s international airport, said that it will not accept reservations through Hyatt booking channels and will remain temporarily unavailable

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Five-star hotel property Hyatt Regency Mumbai on Monday issued a notice informing its on-roll staff that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, that owns the property, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. Therefore, the hotel has to be closed until further notice. Hyatt is an American hospitality firm that manages and franchises hotels.

Five-star hotel property Hyatt Regency Mumbai on Monday issued a notice informing its on-roll staff that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, that owns the property, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. Therefore, the hotel has to be closed until further notice. Hyatt is an American hospitality firm that manages and franchises hotels.

The five-star hotel, located near Mumbai’s international airport, said that it will not accept reservations through Hyatt booking channels and will remain temporarily unavailable. Hyatt Regency Mumbai caters to corporate guests, groups from both Corporate as well from social, convention and leisure market segments couples with individual guests.

“As a result of no funds forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to sustain the operations of the hotel, a decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai. The hotel will remain closed until further notice," said Sunjae Sharma, vice president & country head – India, Hyatt. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharma said that Hyatt is working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation.

Asian Hotels (West) Limited was incorporated on January 8, 2007 as Chillwinds Hotels Private Limited. The company entered into a Scheme of Arrangement and Demerger with M/s Asian Hotels Limited (owners of Hotel Hyatt Regency Delhi, Hyatt Regency Mumbai and Hyatt Regency Kolkata) which became effective on February 2010.

On the scheme becoming effective the Mumbai undertaking (Hyatt Regency Mumbai) of the Asian Hotels Limited was demerged and vested in the company with name being changed to Asian Hotels (West) Limited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}