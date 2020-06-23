Hybrid work environment likely going ahead, says Microsoft's Maheshwari

Covid-19 has accelerated the pace of tech adoption across the country, in all sectors, irrespective of the existing levels of tech intensity. Technology will play a major role in reshaping education, health, public services, MSME and agriculture, that are crucial to economic recovery in the short and long term. Computing power in the cloud and the edge are already changing how hospitals will look like, how contactless commerce will happen and how the retail industry will function. Whether it’s in manufacturing or sales or customer service, businesses are shifting to a digital first strategy. It is clear that technology has a key role to play in every phase of this crisis. I would say covid-19 has brought to the fore the clear benefits of investing in a tech enabled future.