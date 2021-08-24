NEW DELHI : The GMR Group-operated Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport recorded more than seven lakh passengers during July, the airport operator said in a statement on Tuesday.

"From around 10,000 passengers on 1 June, the number of passengers increased almost thrice and crossed 29,000 on a single day, on 18 July," it said.

"Daily passenger volume flowing through the airport almost tripled in two months. The airport witnessed more than 6.8 lakh domestic passengers and more than 50,000 international travellers during July," it added.

Mint had on 23 August reported that New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad were the top airports in terms of domestic traffic in July, while Delhi, Mumbai, Kochi and Calicut were the top airports for international traffic during the month, according to the latest data by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

"The (Hyderabad) airport recorded a substantial rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) in July. From just over 100 on 1st June, the ATMs gradually increased and reached 288 on 25 th July. More than 8000 ATMs were recorded from Hyderabad International Airport in July," GMR Group said in the statement.

"Leisure destinations like Goa, Jaipur and Kochi recorded huge growth in passenger volume flying out from Hyderabad. Along with Leisure/Vacation travel, SME business travel and Visiting Friends and Relatives (VFR) have largely contributed to the increase in passenger numbers," it added.

As things stand, scheduled airlines in India are allowed to sell seats up to 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights. Meanwhile, scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till 31 August because of the covid-19 pandemic. Only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.