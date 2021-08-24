Hyderabad airport records more than 7 lakh passengers in July

As things stand, scheduled airlines in India are allowed to sell seats up to 72.5% of their pre-covid capacity on domestic flights. Meanwhile, scheduled international flights remain suspended at least till 31 August because of the covid-19 pandemic. Only flights under bilateral air bubbles, which is a mechanism to resume flights between India and other nations with preconditions during the pandemic, special, and cargo flights are allowed to operate.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}