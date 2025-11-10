Telangana govt sells less than an acre land in Hyderabad for ₹160.42 crore in state record

Prominent Hyderabad-based developer Vamsiram Builders bought the 0.97-acre plot for a total of 172.45 crore, including stamp duty and registration. The land parcel will be used for a premium mixed-used development project.

Madhurima Nandy
Updated10 Nov 2025, 11:03 PM IST
This land auction in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City Layout signals the state’s continued push to monetize high-value land amid surging investor demand.
The Telangana government on Monday sold less than an acre of land at Raidurg, in Hyderabad's Knowledge City area, for 160.42 crore, setting a new peak in land prices in the state, and placing the southern city at the centre of India's commercial real estate boom.

This land auction in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City Layout signals the state’s continued push to monetize high-value land amid surging investor demand in the city’s western corridor. The auction was conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

Premium demand drives prices up

Hyderabad has seen a spate of high-value land auctions in recent weeks. In October, Bengaluru's Prestige Group bought an 11-acre plot via a TGIIC auction for 1,556.5 crore, at around 141.5 crore an acre. In the same month, MSN Labs bought 7.76 acres in Raidurg at 177.7 crore per acre.

Monday's land auction was done on a per square yard basis, fetching a price of 3,40,000 per square yard. A previous auction conducted on a per square yard basis, in 2017, was at 88,000 per square yard, showing a four-fold increase in prime land value over the last eight years. An acre is a unit of measurement for land, equivalent to 4,840 square yards.

“The consistent high performance of these auctions, particularly suited for boutique multi-use development, demonstrates the exceptional depth and maturity of Hyderabad's economic growth. Developers are strategically investing at a premium to secure prime inventory in the city's most elastic and high-return business corridor,” said K. Shashanka, vice-chairman and managing director at TGIIC.

Mint could not immediately reach out to Vamsiram Builders. JLL was the exclusive transaction advisor for TGIIC.

“The outcome of this auction, achieving 3.4 lakh per square yard, validates the market's specific need for premium, smaller-format land parcels suitable for niche commercial developments. This value realization underscores Hyderabad's status as a top-tier investment destination and its growing prominence as a global hub for business,” Sandip Patnaik, senior managing director, Hyderabad, India at JLL, a property advisory, told Mint.

Commercial Real Estate
