Telangana govt sells less than an acre land in Hyderabad for ₹160.42 crore in state record

The Telangana government on Monday sold less than an acre of land at Raidurg, in Hyderabad's Knowledge City area, for ₹160.42 crore, setting a new peak in land prices in the state, and placing the southern city at the centre of India's commercial real estate boom.

Prominent Hyderabad-based developer Vamsiram Builders bought the 0.97-acre plot for a total of ₹172.45 crore, including stamp duty and registration. The land parcel will be used for a premium mixed-used development project.

This land auction in Hyderabad’s Knowledge City Layout signals the state’s continued push to monetize high-value land amid surging investor demand in the city’s western corridor. The auction was conducted by the Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC).

Premium demand drives prices up Hyderabad has seen a spate of high-value land auctions in recent weeks. In October, Bengaluru's Prestige Group bought an 11-acre plot via a TGIIC auction for ₹1,556.5 crore, at around ₹141.5 crore an acre. In the same month, MSN Labs bought 7.76 acres in Raidurg at ₹177.7 crore per acre.

Monday's land auction was done on a per square yard basis, fetching a price of ₹3,40,000 per square yard. A previous auction conducted on a per square yard basis, in 2017, was at ₹88,000 per square yard, showing a four-fold increase in prime land value over the last eight years. An acre is a unit of measurement for land, equivalent to 4,840 square yards.

“The consistent high performance of these auctions, particularly suited for boutique multi-use development, demonstrates the exceptional depth and maturity of Hyderabad's economic growth. Developers are strategically investing at a premium to secure prime inventory in the city's most elastic and high-return business corridor,” said K. Shashanka, vice-chairman and managing director at TGIIC.

Mint could not immediately reach out to Vamsiram Builders. JLL was the exclusive transaction advisor for TGIIC.