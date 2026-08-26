Hyderabad techie’s protest sparks workplace culture debate: What happened inside the IT giant?

A workplace dispute between Tech Mahindra and a Hyderabad-based employee has brought attention back to how large technology companies handle medical leave, employee grievances, and disciplinary processes.

Recently, R Bhavana, a software engineer, staged a protest outside Tech Mahindra’s Hyderabad facility, alleging that she was unfairly terminated following periods of medical leave and time taken to care for her unwell daughter.

Her allegations, which went viral on social media, raised bigger questions about employee welfare and grievance redressal in the corporate workplace.

What triggered the controversy? Bhavana said she was repeatedly asked to return to work even though she was dealing with health issues. She also claimed that warning communications were issued to her. Among the other concerns, she complained about workplace monitoring, transportation arrangements, and the handling of her requests during a family medical emergency.

According to a social media post shared by the account, the voice.of_earth, Bhavana launched a hunger strike and demanded action on issues including pending allowances, fair notice periods, protection from arbitrary termination and stronger legal safeguards for corporate employees.

The post further claimed that climate activist Ruchith joined the protest in solidarity and was allegedly subjected to a detention attempt by police while supporting the demonstration.

Bhavana further alleged that she was ultimately terminated in violation of labour laws and subsequently filed a police complaint accusing the company of workplace harassment and unlawful termination, as per a article by People Matters.

What did the company say? The company responded, disputing Bhavana's central claim that she was terminated. Tech Mahindra said Bhavana remains an active employee and that her July salary was processed normally. The company stated that a communication citing "abandonment of services" had been issued on 22 July, but said the separation was never implemented.

Tech Mahindra also said Bhavana had taken 27 working days of leave between joining the company and 22 July, comprising 12 days of planned leave and 15 days of unplanned leave, excluding weekends and holidays.

It noted that Bhavana joined the Hyderabad office on 26 March 2026 and publicly raised concerns about an alleged termination on 23 July.

According to the company, repeated requests were made that she report to work and provide supporting medical documentation.

Tech Mahindra said Bhavana had access to internal grievance mechanisms and maintained that the allegations circulating publicly did not reflect the complete sequence of events.