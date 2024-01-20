A US-based private firm CEO lost his life during the company's silver jubilee celebrations of the company at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sanjay Shah, the CEO of the US-based software firm Vistex, and Raju Datla, President of the firm entered an iron cage, which was to be lowered from a height, on Thursday during the silver jubilee celebration. However, one side of the iron chain supporting the cage broke, leading to the fall of both individuals.

They were rushed to the hospital but Shah passed away while undergoing treatment, and his colleague's condition is serious, according to the police.

A case was registered against the Film City event management authorities based on a complaint made by another official of the company.

According to a report by the Times of India, Vistex had arranged accommodations for its staff at Ramoji Film City and had planned a two-day celebration for its silver jubilee.

As both Shah and Raju entered the iron cage, suddenly, one of the two wires attached to the cage snapped. "Both plunged more than 15 feet and landed on the concrete dais. This caused multiple injuries," sub-inspector D Karunakar Reddy of Abdullapurmet police station told Times of India.

Vistex is an Illinois-based firm specialising in revenue management solutions and services. It was founded by Shah in 1999. Shah also established the Vistex Foundation and the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research at Lehigh University.

Datla, who has been with Vistex since 2000, has played a key role in shaping and expanding the firm's Solution Delivery capabilities as per the company's website.

The company has 20 offices globally and with more than 20,000 employees. Vistex serves leading brands such as GM, Barilla, and Bayer.

